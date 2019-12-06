Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Los Angeles Sun on Holiday with Wife Gauri, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are enjoying their vacation in the US. The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to share pictures from his family vacation. The pictures have created a buzz on social media.

In one of the three pictures shared by Shah Rukh, he is seen relaxing by the poolside, enjoying the Los Angeles sun. The actor is seen in black hoodie and pants.

In another picture, which is black and white, Shah Rukh is seen posing for the camera resting against the wall, standing and looking towards the sunlight. In the third picture, the actor is seen posing by the billiards table.

The caption of the pictures shared by Shah Rukh Khan read, "Finally the California sun is out.... it's time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb."

Designer Gauri Khan also took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself enjoying her vacation in the US. The caption of the pictures shared by Gauri read, "Being a tourist #rodeodrive."

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 film Zero. The actor recently announced his next project - Bob Biswas. The film will see Abhishek Bachchan essay the titular role.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to three children - Aryan, Suhana, AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their studies in the US. Aryan Khan is studying filmmaking at University of South California, while Suhana Khan is pursuing film studies in New York.

