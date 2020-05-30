MOVIES

Shah Rukh Extends Helping Hand to Cyclone-Hit Bengal; CM Thanks Him For 'Meaningful' Contribution

A day after Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about the various relief measures that were being undertaken by his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, Mamata Banerjee has thanked him for his contribution.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his "thoughtful" and "meaningful" contribution in the wake of the damage and destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in the state.

The CM tweeted, "Thank you @iamsrk, @MeerFoundation & our very own @KKRiders for standing with the people of Bengal in this hour of crisis.This is a very thoughtful & meaningful contribution. Bengal is together & united against the devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Bengal is brave & will WIN!"

A day after the official Twitter handle for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders announced their contributions towards Amphan relief, Shah Rukh posted about doing his bit for cyclone-hit West Bengal. His wife Gauri, too, joined him in the initiative.

Kolkata Knight Riders had posted that they would be planting five thousand trees and an undisclosed amount has been transferred to the relief fund set up by Mamata Banerjee in the state. They would also be distributing essential ration and hygiene items.

The relief work will be done in association with Meer Foundation. They would also be rebuilding homes of acid attack victims.

SRK tweeted, "Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let's get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan."

Gauri Khan also shared, "The devastation caused by cyclone Amphan can be overcome if we stand united and help those in need. @MeerFoundation @KKRiders."

The actor's group of companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - have also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the Government in its COVID-19 fight.

They provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. Shah Rukh and Gauri also offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

