Shah Rukh Khan Fan Kartik Aaryan Says Playing Romantic Hero was a Dream

Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, has recently confessed his admiration for the 'Badshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan, saying that playing a "romantic hero" was his dream. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said he is a huge fan of SRK.

The 29-year-old added that he had grown up watching Shah Rukh's romantic films. He also said that he is excited about Love Aaj Kal because he has got the opportunity to portray "two different characters from two different eras" who are "hard-core romantic" at heart.

He also reiterated his gratitude regarding working with Imtiaz Ali. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said, "The fact that I got to do something different in an Imtiaz Ali film — who is known for creating a magical yet relatable romantic world — is like sone pe suhaga, and a very special feeling, too."

Kartik has multiple movies lined up. He will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Becoming a hot commodity, however, did not come easy to the Gwalior boy, as he gained popularity slowly with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety.

