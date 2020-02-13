Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Fan Kartik Aaryan Says Playing Romantic Hero was a Dream

Kartik Aaryan said that he is excited about Love Aaj Kal because he has got the opportunity to portray "two different characters from two different eras" who are "hard-core romantic" at heart.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Fan Kartik Aaryan Says Playing Romantic Hero was a Dream
Kartik Aaryan as Raghu and Veer in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, has recently confessed his admiration for the 'Badshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan, saying that playing a "romantic hero" was his dream. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said he is a huge fan of SRK.

The 29-year-old added that he had grown up watching Shah Rukh's romantic films. He also said that he is excited about Love Aaj Kal because he has got the opportunity to portray "two different characters from two different eras" who are "hard-core romantic" at heart.

He also reiterated his gratitude regarding working with Imtiaz Ali. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said, "The fact that I got to do something different in an Imtiaz Ali film — who is known for creating a magical yet relatable romantic world — is like sone pe suhaga, and a very special feeling, too."

Kartik has multiple movies lined up. He will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Becoming a hot commodity, however, did not come easy to the Gwalior boy, as he gained popularity slowly with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram