Shah Rukh Khan Fans Are Confused If Mysterious Man Holding Trident In Brahmastra Trailer Is SRK

The trailer of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead was unveiled today, June 15 after a long wait. The trailer also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others, and sees the actors involved in a celestial war and promises an intriguing plot. However, fans were also waiting to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as it was confirmed earlier that the actor will have a cameo role in the film. While we did not get a clear glimpse of King Khan, fans are convinced that a mysterious man holding a trident is none other than SRK.

Sharing screenshots from the trailer, one fan asked, “Is this @iamsrk ? #BrahmastraTrailer”

While some are convinced that is SRK, others are questioning where is the actor in the trailer. Take a look at their reactions:

Wo sab to thik hai but where is #ShahRukhKhan — RD0001 (@Raj_1841) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, RaLia fans are also excited as this film sees the couple paired up for the first time and it also gave a glimpse of their first on-screen kiss.

The new trailer takes fans into Ayan’s Astraverse. The trailer, which features a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan, reveals that the story of the film is about the god of these astras — Brahmastra and a young boy named Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. The trailer offers a glimpse of his simple life as a DJ and how he falls head over heels for Isha (Alia Bhatt). But life takes a startling turn for the couple when Isha learns that Shiva has a connection with the element fire.

Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

Talking of SRK, the actor will be seen on the big screen after 2018 in the film Pathaan, which is slated to release in January 2023. Following that, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.