Shah Rukh Khan Fans Refuse to Believe He is 57 After Shirtless Pic of Pathaan Star Flaunting His Abs Surfaces

Shah Rukh Khan left his fans and the audiences wanting more with his comeback film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial not just saw King Khan perform some serious stunts but also showed him in a new avatar. One of the biggest highlights of the film was the actor’s six-pack abs. Now, the makeup artist of Pathaan has shared a photo of SRK on Instagram where the actor can be seen giving a closer glimpse of his toned body.

For the photo, the actor ditched his shirt, which gave a better look at his abs. He was seen donning green trousers and SRK also flaunted his long hair. Sharing the photo, Preetisheel wrote, “Witty, smart, thoughtful, intelligent, chivalrous, funny, generous, down to earth… words fall short in describing @iamsrk . Blessed and grateful to be able to know you and work with you."

Fans went berserk on seeing the photo of SRK and some even said that he doesn’t look like he is 57. One user wrote, “he’s 57??? Naaah" while another user, “AGHHHHHHHHHH LITERAL SCREAMINH"

Meanwhile, yesterday SRK held #AskSRK session on Twitter where a fan jokingly accused him of lying about his age. The user had written, “Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai (Khan sahab, I am going to file an FIR against you for lying that you are 57 years old)." SRK had an equally hilarious and witty reply. “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan," he replied.

Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan https://t.co/rIH1lnsAWm— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next film Jawan with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara. Following this, he will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

