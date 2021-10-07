Shah Rukh Khan Fans Say 'We Are With You Aryan Khan' As They Change Twitter DPs to This Viral Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody following his detention, and subsequent, arrest in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Amid the controversy, SRK’s fans have taken to Twitter to extend support to the actor and his son.

After leaving placards outside his home, the fans have now come up with a resistance DP which has gone viral on Twitter. They are showing solidarity with Shah Rukh and his son Aryan by changing their Twitter DPs to a poster that reads ‘We are with you Aryan Khan’.

Sussanne Khan Calls Aryan ‘Good Kid,’ Stands By Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri; Mika Singh Takes Dig at NCB

On Wednesday, fans left placards outside SRK’s house, Mannat, that speak of their ‘unconditional love’ for the actor. Photos surfaced on social media show placards with messages for the actor left outside his residence. “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally. We stand with you in these testing times. Take care King," read the message on one banner by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. It was seen placed right outside Mannat, under the house plate. Another said, “This too shall pass, full support to SRK and family." Both banners included pictures of Shah Rukh greeting his fans.

Take Care King: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Leave Messages of Support Outside Mannat

Earlier, Sussanne Khan came out in support of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan. Aryan Khan was “at the wrong place at the wrong time", the interior designer said on Tuesday, reacting strongly to social media users.

Several film personalities including Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have rallied in support of Shah Rukh Khan over the drugs case. Salman paid a visit to Shah Rukh at Mannat on Sunday. Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass."

