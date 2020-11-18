Shah Rukh Khan Fans Super Excited as He Begins Shooting for Pathan in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan fans went into celebratory mode on Wednesday as the superstar began work on his new film, Pathan. The actor was spotted sporting an edgy look for the movie on the film's sets at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The photo was circulated on social media, delighting King Khan's fans who have been waiting for him to return to shoot a movie.

The actor has had no release since 2018's Zero, and fans have been looking forward to his next project. Siddharth Anand is directing Pathan. Yash Raj Films, the producers, had kept SRK's date of first shot a guarded secret, but a photo of him on the sets has found its way to the internet. Take a look:

Fanclubs have been reposting the picture, sharing their excitement about the fact that another King Khan movie is in the making. "SHAH RUKH KHAN spotted in YRF studios. He will start the shoot of Pathan from today. Biggest megastar is all set," wrote one fanclub. Fans have been sharing several memes and GIFs, too.

A source told ETimes that Shah Rukh Khan was extremely impressed with Siddharth Anand's narration, which is why he chose to go with 'Pathan' first. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the two other key players in 'Pathan'. They are expected to join the shoot at a later date.