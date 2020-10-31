Shah Rukh Khan Fans to Virtually Celebrate Superstar's Birthday on November 2

Shah Rukh Khan is turning 55 on November 2, and the superstar has asked his fans to not assemble outside his house as per usual. Thousands of fans gather outside his sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, every year, waiting for him to wave out to them from the balcony.

This year, the actor has asked them to not gather outside his home due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an interactive session with his fans on Twitter on Tuesday, one fan asked, "Birthday plans sir ? Police won't allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat #AskSRK @iamsrk"

Responding to the question Shah Rukh said, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar."

But his fan clubs are undeterred and have decided to take their celebrations online. Yash Paryani, a member of a fan club of SRK said, "This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming."

They will also host a virtual birthday party on Monday morning with selfie booths, games, SRK quizzes, live interactions and some performances. Yash told Mumbai Mirror that SRK is aware of the plan he is hoping that the actor will join them for a live chat for some time.

The fan club will also be distributing 5555 Covid-19 kits with masks and sanitisers, and 5555 meals to the needy, visiting orphanages and old-age homes. "Approximately 5000 fans from across the globe will come together for the virtual celebration," Yash said.