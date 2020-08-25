Shah Rukh Khan Fans Trend 'IStandWithAmaal' After Salman Khan Followers Trolled Amaal Mallik

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. Amaal took to Twitter to share that he respects Salman Khan for launching him, but he will not tolerate "any sh**" from his fans and referred to them as "Bhaitards."

The whole thing started after Amaal called himself a Shah Rukh Khan fan which did not seemingly go down well with Salman Khan fans as claimed by Amaal. He tweeted, "It all started with me saying #Srk is my favourite actor, and these idiots went crazy."

In a separate tweet, the singer-composer, also clarified that his Twitter account has not been hacked.

Now, hashtag "IStandWithAmaal" is trending on Twitter, with Shah Rukh Khan's fans coming out in large support for him.

One wrote, "He praised Salman too but Bhaitards couldn't digest that SRK comes first for him. Insecurity ki hadd hoti hai (Heights of insecurity). #IStandWithAmaal."

Another tweeted, "We SRK Fans Support You Man. @AmaalMallik #IStandWithAmaal" Another said, "Amaal Mallik chose SRK as his favourite actor but didn't disrespect Salman. Bhaitards got offended and dragged him. Whatever he did was much needed and indeed justifying. As an SRKian, I Stand with another SRKian. #IStandWithAmaal"

#IStandWithAmaal because He loves SRK, He calls himself an SRKian, He respects SRK and SRKians, . . . Moreover, He took stand for himself and thrashed Bhaitards alone. — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 24, 2020

He praised Salman too but Bhaitards couldn't digest that SRK comes first for him. Insecurity ki hdd hoti hai.#IStandWithAmaal pic.twitter.com/7XEK3tXLZa — BABA🚬 (@SRKian_Baba) August 24, 2020

Amaal Mallik chose SRK as his favourite actor but didn't disrespect Salman. Bhaitards got offended and dragged him. Whatever he did was much needed and indeed justifying. As an SRKian, I Stand with another SRKian. #IStandWithAmaal — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Amaal also took a potshot at his uncle and music composer Anu Malik, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in the wake of the MeToo movement. When someone said that he thought Amaal was Anu's son, the young singer-composer, replied, "Thank god, nahi hoon."