Shah Rukh Khan Fans Trend 'Pathaan Teaser' on Twitter as They Are Convinced It Will Release on SRK's Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting eagerly for the King to be back on the big screen with his much-anticipated film, Pathaan. The actor is yet to drop the teaser of the film. However, fans are speculating that the teaser of Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be dropped on SRK’s birthday, 2nd November. Fans are so hyped that the film is trending on Twitter almost daily.

Back in June, when SRK completed 30 years in the industry, he held an Instagram Live session where he spoke about Pathaan and a lot of other things. Sharing when the teaser will be out, he said it is likely to come out in November/December. Pathaan is now one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at what netizens are saying on Twitter:

“#PathaanTeaser will break all the teaser records from Bollywood. The announcement of #Pathaan has almost 17M views and 717K likes. Be ready on 2nd November” wrote one fan. “#PathaanTeaser in 2 weeks! Super excited” another Tweet read.

#PathaanTeaser will break all the teaser records from Bollywood. The announcement of #Pathaan has almost 17M views and 717K likes. Be ready on 2nd November — (@SRKzKaali_) October 19, 2022

#PathaanTeaser#Pathaan

PATHAAN TEASER LOCKED CONFIRMED ON 2 NOV PATHAAN TEASER 1000 LIKES POSSIBLE?❤️

500 RT POSSIBLE?? PATHAAN TEASER SHOULD TREND NO 1

AIM:~300K pic.twitter.com/lWBQBm4D84 — Om Jadhav (@iamomjadhav15) October 19, 2022

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE ⚠️ #PathaanTeaser is officially coming on 2nd November on #SRKDay make sure to make as much accounts as you can so that we can make record for most liked and most viewed teaser in india with a target of 100M views in 24HOURS. RT AND SPREAD THE WORD — SRK Mjolnir (@SrkMjolnir) October 19, 2022

Since, everyone is waiting for #PathaanTeaser,

let's revisit one of the greatest teasers of all time – #Don2 What is your favourite teaser ? @iamsrk #SRK pic.twitter.com/GhQa8A5jXL — SRK FAN CLUB JAIPUR (@SRKFCJaipur) October 19, 2022

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Pathaan will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan was long rumoured to be in the making. However, it wasn’t until earlier this year that Shah Rukh formally announced the film. It will release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Pathaan, King Khan will also be seen in two more films next year. He has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time for their upcoming movie titled Jawan. Following this film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. This is also his first collaboration with Hirani and Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here