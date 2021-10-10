Shah Rukh Khan ‘Feeling Helpless and Broken’ with Son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail: Report

Bollywood super Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son, Aryan Khan, was apprehended in a drug seizure case a week ago by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.

The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."

Aryan Khan was detained and later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea, after he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. With Aryan Khan’s lawyer only able to file a bail plea on Monday in the sessions court, Shah Rukh’s son will have to stay in jail till then.

Earlier, News18 had reported that Shah Rukh had put the shooting of his highly anticipated movies, Pathan and director Atlee’s next with Nayanthara, on hold indefinitely owing to Aryan’s arrest. The latest report says that SRK is putting up a brave front but he is stressed.

Meanwhile, a picture shared on social media showed Gauri Khan’s brother, Vikram Chibber, at Mannat.

Several Bollywood celebrities, too, have extended support to the superstar.

While Salman Khan and Karan Johar were seen visiting Mannat, others like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Vishal Dadlani have taken to social media to back the superstar.

