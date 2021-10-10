Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless' with Aryan Khan in Jail, Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Confirm Relationship

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son, Aryan Khan, was apprehended in a drug seizure case a week ago by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”. The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."

Read: Shah Rukh Khan ‘Feeling Helpless and Broken’ with Son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail: Report

Rakul Preet Singh turned 31 on Sunday, October 10. While a lot of her colleagues took to social media to wish her, one post has stood out to most of her fans. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to pen a love-filled note for Rakul, confirming that they are dating. Fans flooded the comments section expressing their shock and even congratulating them for their relationship.

Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Make their Relationship Insta Official on Actress’ Birthday

Zeeshan Khan, who shot to fame with his attempt to board a flight in a bathrobe, and eventually made way to Bigg Boss OTT, has revealed a casting couch experience he had faced. In an interview recently, Zeeshan talked about his casting couch experience with a director. The actor revealed that a casting director of a “really nice production house" had called him for a meeting and asked him to take off his pants.

Read: Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Zeeshan Khan Reveals a Casting Director Had Asked Him to Take Off His Pants

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids on the home and office of Bollywood producer Imtiaz Khatri in connection with the rave party operation of October 2, officials said in Mumbai on Saturday. The raids which started in Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri’s alleged involvement during the interrogation of some of the accused persons arrested earlier by the NCB.

Read: Who is Imtiaz Khatri? Film Producer Under NCB Radar in SSR Case and Cordelia Cruise Drug Bust

Shweta recently celebrated her 41st birthday on October 4 with her kids Palak and Reyansh. Her daughter Palak, too celebrated her birthday on October 8. The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable video from the joint celebration. In the Reel, Shweta and Palak can be seen doing a fun dance to the viral audio of ‘Best friends.’ Fans took to the comment section and flooded it with compliments on how they looked like sisters.

Read: Shweta Tiwari’s Adorable ‘Birthday Dance’ With Daughter Palak Wins the Internet

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.