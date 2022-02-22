Shah Rukh Khan Fights Goons While Looking Attractive in New Video; Fan Says 'Pathan Announce Kardo'

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting sincerely for him to make his comeback on the screen after his 2018 film Zero, and it seems that finally, everyone’s wish has been granted. The King of Bollywood made his comeback but not on the big screen. On Tuesday evening, the superstar took to his official Twitter handle to share a new advertisement where he can be seen in a dashing avatar. In the ad for a beverage brand, SRK can be seen watching his own film in a theatre, when he is offered a soft drink.

He then removes his hoodie and asks the waiter to look at the screen, where he can be seen fighting with goons. With long hair and a menacing look, SRK’s avatar looks similar to his avatar in the film Don 2.

Watch the video:

Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan.Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.⚡@ThumsUpofficial#Toofan #ThumsUpStrong pic.twitter.com/OXdKfCI1OL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2022

Needless to say, fans were excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in action and welcomed the King back on social media. They also requested him to announce his upcoming film Pathan. They are speculating that the look he sported in the advertisement is for the action-thriller film.

Advertisement

“KING IS BACK !!!!!!🔥🔥🔥" wrote one user, while another said, “PATHAN announce kardo 🔥"

PATHAN announce kardo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gKaEuLb7cO— Harsh Mishra (@iamharsh55) February 22, 2022

Ever since the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case, Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile on social media. Last month, he broke his social media hiatus as he unveiled a new TVC in collaboration with a television brand on Instagram.

This month, he retweeted a post of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Seeing the actor post on his Twitter account has made the fans extremely happy.

Meanwhile, his much-anticipated film Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The actor will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee’s yet-untitled film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.