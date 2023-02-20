Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reveals The One Thing He Doesn't Like About Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have begun his Monday with his much-loved interactive session with his fans. But there is a twist. Instead of indulging in his iconic Ask SRK session, the Badshah of Bollywood on Monday kick-started a new trend called ‘Don’t Ask SRK’. Fans were supposed to ask him “irrelevant” questions. Therefore, a fan quizzed the superstar that ‘what he didn’t like’ in his latest mega-blockbuster movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh channelled his inner wittiness and claimed that he hates the fact that Pathaan ends too soon.

The fan wrote, “What you didn't like about Pathaan at all? Don’t Ask SRK”. Witnessing the “fun” question, SRK was quick to reply and wrote, “It ends too fast!!” and ended his tweet with the hashtag “Pathaan”.

This is after, SRK announced his special “Don’t Ask SRK” session for 15 minutes through a tweet. Calling it a “Happy hour,” Shah Rukh asked fans not to use abusive language while participating. The superstar wrote, “So far So good….Pathaan For years we have been doing Ask SRK. Let's do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun, maybe even what you Don't Ask SRK for 15mins. No bad language, no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins)”.

So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins )— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Joining the trend, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how he felt after making his dreams come true and witnessing himself on the big screen. SRK spilled beans that he feels “awkward” by looking at himself on the big screen. The fan wrote, “How did you feel when you first saw yourself on screen? I really want to know how it feels, to see your dreams come true.” Shah Rukh wrote, “I get awkward seeing myself on screen….”

I get awkward seeing myself in screen…. https://t.co/PueFVTdfuv— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan even revealed the reason behind his having such amazing chemistry with his close friends and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji. While sharing a clip from 20 years anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a fan asked, “How do you manage such lovely chemistry with any actress, Shah Rukh Khan?”

I respect them because I believe each one them completes me in my films…. https://t.co/EOcJctrjPr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh’s latest release Pathaan continues to roar at the box office, even after 26 days of release. Eyeing to enter the 1000 crore club, Pathaan after its fourth Sunday has minted more than Rs. 992 crores. After his power-packed performance in Sidharth Anand’s directorial, the superstar will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, which is expected to hit the theatres around June this year. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his pipeline.

