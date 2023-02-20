Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reveals Who Will Be the Next Big Thing in Bollywood After Him

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most influential people in the history of Indian cinema and there is no doubt about it. Known as the King of Bollywood, the actor not only enjoys a loyal fanbase in India but all over the world. He is one of the actors that international audiences and celebrities associate Bollywood with. So, naturally, people often wonder who will take his place in Bollywood and be the next superstar after him. Now, the man himself answered this burning question.

On Monday, the Pathaan star held yet another #AskSRK session on Twitter, but with a slight tweak. He wrote, “So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins )" Several fans came up with interesting questions and one of them also asked who will be the next big thing in Bollywood after him.

Replying to this, SRK wrote, “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!," proving yet again that there is not one who can take SRK’s place.

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

The ‘King’ of Bollywood, however, also revealed that he is not feeling like the King today and the reason will leave you in splits. When a fan asked, “So are you feeling Like THE KING OF THE WORLD RN ?????" he replied, “Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like."

Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like. https://t.co/leac24js8m— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan is breaking all box office records. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham besides SRK. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. However, if Tamil and Telugu versions’ collections are also added, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 cr at the box office.

Next, the actor will be seen in Jawan followed by Dunki.

