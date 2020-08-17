MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Finds 'Guidelines For Being a True Indian' in National Flag

Shah Rukh Khan Finds 'Guidelines For Being a True Indian' in National Flag

On Independence Day 2020, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the Indian National Flag in the backdrop and vowed to follow the values taught by the Tricolour.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 12:03 AM IST
Share this:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan vowed to follow the basic values that the Indian national flag stands for, on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday.

"Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don't need anymore guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind," SRK wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don’t need anymore guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Along with his note, SRK posted a picture of his signature pose of outstretched hands, set against the backdrop of the Tricolour.

On the work front, as an actor SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which released in December 2018. The film fared below expectation at the box office. Lately, Shah Rukh has been busy as a producer. He produced the limited horror series Betaal earlier this year, and is now gearing up to release the web series Class Of 83.

Next Story
Loading