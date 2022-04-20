Shah Rukh Khan Finds The Easiest Way To Stop Paparazzi From Taking His Pics, Find Out

Shah Rukh Khan seems to not be giving the paparazzi a chance to click his pictures. A few days after he drew thick black blinders in his car to prevent the media from taking his pictures at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding party, the actor has now resorted to yet another medium to stop the cameras from catching a glimpse of him.

In pictures shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai, heading to catch a flight with his wife Gauri Khan in tow. The actor made his way into his car and covered himself behind a big umbrella.

SRK made a rare public appearance over the weekend. The actor was seen making his way to Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party in Mumbai where he joined him to pose for the cameras before making his way into the party. Shah Rukh had ditched his long, Pathaan tresses for a shorter look and wore a black pathani suit for the occasion. In the videos from inside the party, Shah Rukh was seen meeting fellow guests. A video of Shah Rukh hugging Shehnaaz Gill had also gone viral.

On the work front, Shah Rukh finally announced his upcoming movie with Rajkumar Hirani. The actor shared a video announcement, revealing that the actor-director is finally collaborating and the movie is titled Dunki. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 @taapsee @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial,” he tweeted, sharing the announcement video.

Dunki will not only mark Shah Rukh’s first film with Raju Hirani but also his first project with Taapsee Pannu. Besides Dunki, SRK also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and a movie with Atlee.

