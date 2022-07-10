Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Brightest Smile as He Poses With Nayanthara, Vignesh in Unseen Wedding Pics

On their one-month wedding anniversary, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan treated us with some unseen photos from his union with actress Nayanthara. Vignesh and Nayanthara got married last month at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The intimate affair was attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Boney Kapoor among others. The latest photo Vignesh shared featured King Khan flaunting his brightest smile as he posed with the bride, groom, Atlee and other guests from the wedding.

Sharing the photo, Vignesh wrote, “Happy moments of life ☺️☺️❤️❤️💐💐😇😇😇”

Take a look:

Vignesh had earlier shared some photos where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hugging Nayanthara. The actors will be seen together for the first time in Atlee’s film Jawan. Vignesh also shared pictures of Rajinikanth from the wedding. In the pictures, Rajinikanth was seen greeting the couple with a big smile. He was seen handing over a gift package for the newlyweds with Mani Ratnam by his side.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen photobombing one of the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir 🙂 blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will Happy to share some great moments on the one ☝️ month anniversary of our special day.” Apart from these, he also shared photos with Suriya and Jyothika and Vijay Sethupati.

After dating for a few years, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon and has been sharing photos from their trip with their fans and followers. Ever since their return, Nayanthara has been busy with her professional commitments. Nayanthara has been busy with the shoot of Jawan lately. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Nayanthara touched down in Mumbai to film for the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.