English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Forever: Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Twitter Love to King Khan
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan in a note on Twitter, while writing about the tracks he is currently listening to.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan in a note on Twitter, while writing about the tracks he is currently listening to.
Loading...
While tweeting about the music he is currently listening to, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to also give a shout-out to Bollywood's 'Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan.
Using the official Twitter handle of the band, Chris expressed his love for the Indian star, ending his note with the line "Shah Rukh Khan forever".
SRK reportedly shook a leg with Chris at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash at St Moritz. But that's probably not where the Coldplay-SRK camaraderie began. In 2016, the band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival, and Shah Rukh hosted an after-party at his home after the concert, where Chris could be seen hobnobbing with Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and many more.
Post the Coldplay concert, it seemed that the entire Bollywood shifted base to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. If reports are to be believed, the party went on till 5am.
Coldplay's Bollywood association doesn't end there. They shot the video of the song Hymn For The Weekend in Mumbai, and actress Sonam kapoor played a small part in it.
Using the official Twitter handle of the band, Chris expressed his love for the Indian star, ending his note with the line "Shah Rukh Khan forever".
March 10, 2019
SRK reportedly shook a leg with Chris at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash at St Moritz. But that's probably not where the Coldplay-SRK camaraderie began. In 2016, the band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival, and Shah Rukh hosted an after-party at his home after the concert, where Chris could be seen hobnobbing with Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and many more.
Post the Coldplay concert, it seemed that the entire Bollywood shifted base to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. If reports are to be believed, the party went on till 5am.
Coldplay's Bollywood association doesn't end there. They shot the video of the song Hymn For The Weekend in Mumbai, and actress Sonam kapoor played a small part in it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Taapsee Pannu: I’m Not Extraordinarily Good Looking and That’s My Biggest Strength
- Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?
- 'Captain Marvel' Audiences Get The Ultimate Surprise From Brie Larson; Watch Video
- OnePlus 7 Could Launch With Truly-Wireless Earphones as CEO Pete Lau Hints at Improving Audio Technology
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results