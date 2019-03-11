LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shah Rukh Khan Forever: Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Twitter Love to King Khan

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan in a note on Twitter, while writing about the tracks he is currently listening to.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
While tweeting about the music he is currently listening to, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to also give a shout-out to Bollywood's 'Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan.

Using the official Twitter handle of the band, Chris expressed his love for the Indian star, ending his note with the line "Shah Rukh Khan forever".




SRK reportedly shook a leg with Chris at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash at St Moritz. But that's probably not where the Coldplay-SRK camaraderie began. In 2016, the band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival, and Shah Rukh hosted an after-party at his home after the concert, where Chris could be seen hobnobbing with Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and many more.

Post the Coldplay concert, it seemed that the entire Bollywood shifted base to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. If reports are to be believed, the party went on till 5am.

Coldplay's Bollywood association doesn't end there. They shot the video of the song Hymn For The Weekend in Mumbai, and actress Sonam kapoor played a small part in it.

