'Shah Rukh Khan Forever,' Tweets Coldplay's Chris Martin. Read SRK's Heartwarming Reply Here
Coldplay’s recent tweet from its lead vocalist Chris Martin sent fans into overdrive after the British singer signed off the post, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever."
Coldplay’s recent tweet from its lead vocalist Chris Martin sent fans into overdrive after the British singer signed off the post, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever."
Coldplay’s recent tweet from its lead vocalist Chris Martin sent fans into overdrive after the British singer signed off the post, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever."
On his band's official Twitter handle, Martin on Monday evening shared a list of songs "he loves at the moment" and also gave a shoutout to Khan at the end of the tweet. To which, Khan has now responded.
The 53-year-old actor tweeted: "Will surely listen to the music you are listening to my man. Will send you some Indian music too. Love to you and health and life forever and more to you."
SRK reportedly shook a leg with Martin at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash at St Moritz. But that's certainly not where the Coldplay-SRK camaraderie began. In 2016, the band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival, and Shah Rukh hosted an after-party at his home after the concert, where Martin was spotted hobnobbing with Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and many more.
Coldplay's Bollywood association doesn't end there. They shot the video of the song Hymn For The Weekend in Mumbai, and actress Sonam kapoor played a small part in it.
Will surely listen to the the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you https://t.co/iAmPIb6sa7— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 11, 2019
