Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to Make Darlings in Tamil and Telugu: Report

Alia Bhatt’s dark-comedy film Darlings was released last week on Netflix and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Also starring Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, the film is back by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Now, reports state that Red Chillies is all set to make the Jasmeet K Reen directorial in Tamil and Telugu.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s COO Gaurav Verma told Pinkvilla, “We had the script of Darlings with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak.”

Verma added that the story will remain the same but they will localize it. “Darlings was a story set in Mumbai, but now, we will create a different world for Tamil and Telugu. We localize the characters and their reactions,” he said.

This will mark Red Chillies’ entry into the Tamil and Telugu market as a standalone banner. Talking about the same, Verma continued, “If given an opportunity, it has been a path we want to walk on. Jawan will be released in multiple languages. To go to the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it’s going to be on a script-to-script basis. Darlings has the potential, so we are taking it there.”

He told the publication that a lot of people sell off the rights but they want to participate in the process of taking this story to other languages.

Meanwhile, Darlings follows the mother-daughter duo played by Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt who stand up to the latter’s abusive husband, played by Vijay Varma.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here