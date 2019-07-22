Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's 'Three Little' Children Look Adorable in New Pic from Maldives Vacation

On a vacation in Maldives, Gauri Khan posted an image of her three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from a boat.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's 'Three Little' Children Look Adorable in New Pic from Maldives Vacation
Image of Suhana Khan, AbRam, Aryan Khan, courtesy of Instagram
During their vacation in Maldives, Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, posted an adorable picture of her three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, while they were travelling on high seas in a boat. Although Gauri and Shah Rukh shared a few glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, this particular image of their kids, as they posed all smiles for the camera, is just priceless.

In the image, while Aryan and Suhana twinned in their casual, black top, AbRam broke the colour monotony with his vibrant blue T-shirt. The three children seemed to basking in the sunshine as they enjoy some intimate, family vacation time together.

Captioning the image Gauri wrote on Instagram, "My Three Little," while accompanying it with a heart-shaped emoji. The beautiful image attracted loving comments from the film fraternity and fans of Shah Rukh. Anaita Shroff Adajania responded to the image by posting a heart emoji in the comments feed. Check out Gauri's post here:

View this post on Instagram

My Three Little.....❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

While Suhana recently completed her school, Aryan can be seen in cinemas voicing the character of Simba in Walt Disney's The Lion King. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also has Shah Rukh voicing Musafa, Simba's father. The Lion King is the live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic film. The Lion King has opened to a substantial number at the Indian box-office, earning Rs 30.21 crore on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Shah Rukh even thanked his fans for the great reception the film received.

Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, "So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! (sic)"

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is running in cinemas now.

