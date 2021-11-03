CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan Gets Kiss from Daughter Suhana Khan in Her Adorable Birthday Post; See Pic

Suhana Khan hugs Shah Rukh Khan in this throwback pic.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who is currently in New York, dedicated a heartwarming post to the actor on his 56th birthday.

Suhana Khan has the loveliest birthday wish for dad Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 56 on Tuesday. Suhana, who is currently in New York, dedicated a heartwarming post for SRK on her Instagram story. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter celebrated her superstar dad’s 56th birthday by sharing a cute throwback picture of her with her father.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a childhood picture featuring her with SRK. In the monochrome snap, a toddler Suhana could be seen kissing her dad on what seems like a movie set. Suhana’s mother Gauri could also be seen in the backdrop. Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday," with a beating heart emoticon.

When Shah Rukh Khan Called Hansal Mehta Offering Financial Help for a Child’s Life-Saving Surgery

Last week, after her elder brother Aryan Khan got bail in the Mumbai drug bust case, Suhana had shared a throwback photo featuring her with him and SRK with the caption, “I love u.” This post of Suhana got a lot of love from celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 and was released on bail after 26 days. The Bombay High Court laid down 14 conditions while granting the 23-year-old bail, including a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; not establishing communication with co-accused; not undertaking any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings; making no attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence; surrendering his passport. Actor Juhi Chawla appeared before the special NDPS court as a surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan Khan.

November 03, 2021