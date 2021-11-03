Shah Rukh Khan Gets Kiss from Daughter Suhana Khan in Her Adorable Birthday Post; See Pic

Suhana Khan has the loveliest birthday wish for dad Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 56 on Tuesday. Suhana, who is currently in New York, dedicated a heartwarming post for SRK on her Instagram story. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter celebrated her superstar dad’s 56th birthday by sharing a cute throwback picture of her with her father.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a childhood picture featuring her with SRK. In the monochrome snap, a toddler Suhana could be seen kissing her dad on what seems like a movie set. Suhana’s mother Gauri could also be seen in the backdrop. Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday," with a beating heart emoticon.

Last week, after her elder brother Aryan Khan got bail in the Mumbai drug bust case, Suhana had shared a throwback photo featuring her with him and SRK with the caption, “I love u.” This post of Suhana got a lot of love from celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 and was released on bail after 26 days. The Bombay High Court laid down 14 conditions while granting the 23-year-old bail, including a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; not establishing communication with co-accused; not undertaking any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings; making no attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence; surrendering his passport. Actor Juhi Chawla appeared before the special NDPS court as a surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan Khan.

