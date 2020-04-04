MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Four-Storied Office Space For BMC Quarantine Facility

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Four-Storied Office Space For BMC Quarantine Facility

The superstar's decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar and his wife for their act of generosity, BMC shared on social media: "#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona."

Indian politician Rajeev Shukla also shared the news on his twitter.

The superstar's decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

SRK's Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

