Shah Rukh Khan Gives His Review of Tumbbad; Read What He Has to Say
Tumbbad premiered in the Critics' Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to be screened there.
Image: Yogen Shah
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised producer Sohum Shah's dark fantasy Tumbbad and called it an "extremely well-crafted film".
Shah Rukh, who saw the trailer of the film, tweeted on Tuesday night: "Saw bits of this extremely well-crafted film. A genre we normally don't push boundaries in. Wishing my friends the best with this venture and hope you all watch it and enjoy it. 'Tumbbad' the trailer."
Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad tells the tale of 19th-century India, where a scheming man becomes obsessed with finding the mythical treasure of his ancestors.
The film is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Tumbbad is set to release on October 12.
(With IANS inputs)
