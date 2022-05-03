Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans On Eid Outside Mannat After Two Years, Says 'May Allah Bless You With Love'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan made Eid 2022 extra special by greeting fans outside Mannat. The actor stepped out on his famous balcony and greeted fans gathered outside his Mumbai house on the occasion of Eid. SRK ditched the traditional ensemble for a casual look for the festival. Shah Rukh wore a blue T-shirt and a pair of denim pants for the occasion. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

The actor waved at fans and greeted them with folded hands and a salaam. Fans gathered outside were thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan making the time to step out and greet them.

Fans took to social media and shared their reaction. “Eidi mil gayi," wrote a fan. “His one presence brings smile on many faces 🙂 After 2.5 Years @iamsrk waves his fans #Mannat," added another.

Shah Rukh also shared selfies that he took with the crowd gathered outside Mannat and wished fans. “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid darshans were stalled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Shah Rukh ensured to wish fans via social media posts. In 2020, he shared a picture of a young AbRam offering a dua and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug."

Last year, SRK shared a black and white selfie and wished fans: “Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U."

Shah Rukh’s appearance came shortly after Salman Khan stepped out to greet his fans gathered outside his Bandra house. The actor, much like Shah Rukh, was seen wearing a casual ensemble. He too greeted fans on Eid after two years.

Salman and Shah Rukh are busy with their respective projects. While Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 2, Shah Rukh has Pathaan, Dunki and a rumoured movie with Atlee.

