Shah Rukh Khan Greets Son Aryan Khan's Legal Team With Big Smile After Court Victory

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody for the past 27 days, in Mumbai on Thursday. Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Shah Rukh met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.

In a major relief, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs-on-cruise case.

A relaxed Maneshinde — who said “God is Great" after the court verdict this evening — shared the photos of the unusual meeting but declined to elaborate.

It is also not known what exactly the beaming Shah Rukh Khan — who has maintained a dignified silence right from Day One — discussed with them, but all the legal eagles were happily smiling, laughing, and apparently thrilled by the encounter with the actor in flesh-and-blood.

In a statement to the media, Maneshinde said, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021… Nor is there anything as of now.

“We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr. Justice Nitin Sambre and granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate."

