Shah Rukh Khan Had a Profound Impact on Me, Says Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his first web series titled Bard Of Blood, has said that actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan has had a profound impact on him as an artiste and as a person, because he has grown up watching the 54-year-old superstars films.

Emraan was interacting with the media at the premiere of Netflix film Bard Of Blood on Monday in Mumbai.

A few days ago, Netflix India released a new video to promote its upcoming original series, Bard Of Blood. The four-minute video shared online, brought together producer Shah Rukh and actor Emraan for a short sketch that, for some reason, shows SRK making self-deprecating jokes about his own legacy.

Sharing his experience working with Shah Rukh in that promotional video, Emraan said: "I felt bad because in that video, I used some bad words for him (Shah Rukh Khan). He has a very profound impact on me as an artist and as a person, because I have grown up watching his films. But in that video, I referred him as Dhakkan and Dabba (idiot) and then I put a cloth bag on his head so, I felt bit embarrassing doing that but we had to shoot it for professional reasons."

Emraan added: "It was really a nice concept and I feel we should praise him (Shah Rukh) for that, because I don't think any other actor at his level would have that kind of self-deprecating humour in a video. Therefore, I feel that he is fantastic in whatever he does."

The Netflix series will track the life of an ex-RAW agent Kabir Anand (Hashmi), who goes on a mission with two team members to rescue Indian spies captured in Balochistan.

Talking about the show, Emraan said: "I think the mission which we have shown in the series and the script are really interesting. I feel the way people have appreciated its trailer and the way its buzz is increasing by the day, it excites me to imagine how people will react to it. There are a lot of entertaining, thrilling and suspense-filled moments in the show, and I can assure that people will not be able to predict how this show is going to end."

Producer Shah Rukh Khan showed up at the premiere to support the spy thriller along with cast members Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Danish Husain and others. Also spotted at the event were Parineeti Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bobby Deol, among others.

Bard Of Blood is based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. The series is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The seven-episode limited series will release on Netflix on September 27.

