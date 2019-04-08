LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shah Rukh Khan Has a Hilarious Comeback to Abhishek Bachchan's Monday Motivation Post

Abhishek Bachchan shared a Monday motivation post on Twitter that invited a hilarious response form Shah Rukh Khan.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan's Monday motivation post was turned on its head when Shah Rukh Khan wrote a hilarious and self-critical response to it. Abhishek took to Twitter and shared a quote by pro-boxing champion Floyd Mayweather that read, "To be the best you have to work overtime."




Shah Rukh, who is known for his sense of humour, wrote a response that appeared to be an admission of guilt of procrastination. The 53-year-old actor wrote, "Thanks baby. Got this. Now please motivate me to work on time too! LOL."




Shah Rukh is infamous for his odd working hours. He often plays fast and loose with his routine. He self-admitted that he prefers to work at night and not in the mornings. While pointing out industry colleague Akshay Kumar's disciplined routine, Shah Rukh had said, "By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me."

Shah Rukh's response to Abhishek's post is friendly banter, topped off with self-reflection on the former's end. Both actors have worked in a couple of films together -- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and Happy New Year (2014). Shah Rukh is still to announce his next project, however, there are rumours that he will shoot for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 next.

