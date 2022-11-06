Shah Rukh Khan Has a Hilarious Reply To a Fan Who Asks 'Why Are You So Hot?'

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar for a reason. He is widely loved by all and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, King Khan conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter when he replied to several of his fans. While fans flooded SRK with questions, one of the social media users asked, ‘Why are you so hot?’

To this, the Pathaan actor responded in a hilarious way and replied, “Peri peri sauce with chicken helps…I think”.

When another SRK fan shared that his girlfriend is getting married to somebody else and wrote, “Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi.” The actor sweetly replied to this too and wrote, “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry.”

During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person,” he said. “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…” the actor added in another Tweet.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday when the teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan was released. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline – Jawan and Dunki. Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

