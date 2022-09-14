Shah Rukh Khan Has a Perfect 'Main Hoon Na' Picture To Prove Aryan Khan 'Mujh Par Gaya Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and everyone’s favourite for a reason. The actor often reacts to his children Suhana or Aryan’s pictures on social media, leaving all in complete awe. On Tuesday night, SRK took to Twitter and dropped a throwback picture of himself from his 2004 movie Main Hoon Na to prove that Aryan Khan is exactly like him.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a red shirt, paired with brown pants as he jumps over a guard rail. The actor dropped this picture along with one of Aryan Khan’s recent photoshoot picture and pointed out how the two clicks are very similar. “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!” he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan recently collaborated with a shoe brand when he also shared a couple of uber-cool photos on social media. In the first picture, he was seen half seated in a black outfit which he layered with a pink and black jacket. For another photo, the starkid wore a white t-shirt, trousers and a checkered shirt. In the third click, he was seen balancing on his hand.