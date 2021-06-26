Shah Rukh Khan Has Best Compliment for Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' First Look Poster

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in the Hindi film industry on Friday and in a Twitter Q and A with his fans, the actor said he is in the “rebuilding" phase in his life. Known for his charming personality and witty one-liners, King Khan sets million hearts racing. During the Ask Me Anything session, the actor was flooded with countless questions on his Twitter feed.

One of the questions was about the southern superstars, Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry and has many blockbuster films such as Thirumalai, Ghilli and Master to his credit. Sharing the first look poster of ‘Beast,’ the user asked SRK to describe Vijay in “one word". To which, Shah Rukh replied, “very cool."

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

The 55-year-old star started his acting journey with television shows “Fauji" and “Circus" before making a spectacular film debut with “Deewana" on this day in 1992. Khan, however, has been away from acting since 2018 with Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama “Zero" being his last big-screen outing.

The actor gave a witty reply when a fan quizzed him about the reports of collaborating with Hirani. “Just going to call him and request him… he sleeps late," he wrote. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor’s next film, but considering the current scenario of the pandemic, Khan said it was prudent to make proper plans for movie releases. “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience,” he said.

Check out some of his tweets here:

I wish there was and I could do a bit more for myself…but….we are who we are…. https://t.co/l8jam4MTVD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor has recently completed nearly 30 years in Bollywood with his debut film Deewana released in 1992. The actor received overwhelming wishes from around the nation fans congratulating him with heartrending Twitter posts.

Moved by the response, King Khan expressed gratitude by sharing a tweet. The actor thanked his fans for showering love on him all this while. Writing further, King Khan expressed how he has given more than half of his life serving his fans by entertaining them.

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has resumed the shooting of his much-awaited film Pathan. The movie also features actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, who will soon return to the sets as well. Superstar Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the movie.

