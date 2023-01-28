Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has now beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release. The film’s huge success is a testimony to SRK’s fandom across the world and Shah Rukh Khan is also leaving no stone unturned to express love to his fans. On Saturday, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor indulged in an AskSRK session with fans on Twitter. While his fans have come up with some interesting questions, one Salman fan dared to ask SRK about what if gets to compete with Salman Khan, and his answer has left everyone amazed.

One Twitter user wrote that while Pathaan is a hit film, SRK cannot compete with Salman Khan at the box office. “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK,” wrote the Twitter user.

Shah Rukh had the most humbling response, and he was all praise for Salman. He wrote, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote that he went to watch Pathaan as a fan of Tiger aka Salman Khan, but returned as a fan of Pathaan. “@iamsrk #AskSRK amazing Mindblowing Fantabolous Never Seen Before Avtar Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke,” read the tweet.

SRK replied, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan.”

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan https://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another fan had a hilarious request, that read, “Sir train vale scene me chaiya chaiya dance bi kar dete salman sir ke sathh ….@iamsrk #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh wrote, “Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! #Pathaan,” leaving fans in splits.

Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/X2hqXeZlF1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

SRK’s Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Bollywood film took the box office by storm on Wednesday and it recorded the biggest release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, this led to the exhibitors increasing over 300 shows of the film all over India after a massive footfall in the first show.

