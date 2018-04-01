Shah Rukh Khan Has Fanboy Moment With Christopher Nolan

My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over pic.twitter.com/08dyi0kmwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2018

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan was happy to meet acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Saturday here. He says it was very inspiring to hear him talk about the virtues of celluloid."My fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Nolan and Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist's medium," Shah Rukh tweeted on Saturday.Nolan is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century courtesy titles like "Batman Begins", "The Dark Knight", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Inception", "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk".Work and love for cinema has brought him to the country. Nolan is in India to draw attention to the importance of celluloid in the digital age.(With IANS inputs)