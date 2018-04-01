GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Has Fanboy Moment With Christopher Nolan

SRK says it was very inspiring to hear Christopher Nolan talk about the virtues of celluloid.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan with Christopher Nolan (Image courtesy: Twitter/Shah Rukh Khan)
Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan was happy to meet acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Saturday here. He says it was very inspiring to hear him talk about the virtues of celluloid.

"My fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Nolan and Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist's medium," Shah Rukh tweeted on Saturday.




Nolan is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century courtesy titles like "Batman Begins", "The Dark Knight", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Inception", "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk".

Work and love for cinema has brought him to the country. Nolan is in India to draw attention to the importance of celluloid in the digital age.

(With IANS inputs)



