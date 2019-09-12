Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Has Sweetest Response to Differently-abled Fan Singing DDLJ Song for Him

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for showering his well-wishers with love, made this fan's day.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is an actor whose popularity knows no bounds. He is famous not only for his acting skills but even for his sense of humor and adoration towards his fans. Shah Rukh Khan's latest response to a fan has won the internet over again.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan was tagged in a video on Instagram. In the video, a differently-abled man, named Raju, could be seen singing along to the song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The video which later reached the attention of King Khan was retweeted by him with a heartwarming reply.

 

This is not unheard of as Shah Rukh is well known for his acts of charity and philanthropy around the world. He often expresses his respect for his fans on numerous events. Earlier during a visit to Australia he had said, "Even if I don't follow you, I read everything on Twitter. Sometimes I don't reply to it... but I assume being an actor that even if you don't read me, you feel me. Let me tell everyone I feel you too."

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from acting to spend more time with his family. He had also stated that he wants to spend more time with his children as they are starting a new journey venturing out for higher studies.

