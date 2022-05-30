Shah Rukh Khan Has the Sweetest Message for His Newly Wedded Friend, Fans Call Him Humble, Fine Man

Shah Rukh Khan might be popular all over the world for his acting and his romantic films but the megastar also knows how to win hearts with his humility and modesty. The actor always makes sure that he is there for his fans, friends, family and co-workers and we love him for that. Recently, SRK attended his old friend and co-worker Bella Mulchandani’s wedding and his sweet message for her newly wedded friend is winning hearts.

A video shared on Instagram sees Shah Rukh saying that Bella is one of his oldest friends and co-workers who has been there with him for years. He continued that the sweetest thing about her is that she has taken care of him and he showered love on the newly wedded couple.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was shared, fans took to the comment section to write how humble and fine he is. One of them wrote, ” ❤️❤️❤️❤️ !! ” while anotheradded, “SUCH A FINE MAN HE IS…..❤️.” Another comment read, “He is most humble & beloved love you ShahRukh!!!❤️” Fans also called him a gentleman.

Photos of Shah Rukh posing with the bride and groom also went viral.

Meanwhile, a couple fo days ago, videos of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash had gone viral. Karan hosted his grand party at the Yash Raj Studios. While the paparazzi were gathered at the red carpet entrance, it is reported that Shah Rukh entered the venue through another gate. “Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan’s birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception party as well,” a source told IndiaToday.in.

On the work front, the actor has several interesting projects lined up. He will be making his comeback on the big screen after Zero with Pathaan next year. He is also working with director Atlee for his yet-untitled film and had signed his first film with Rajkumar Hirani, titled Dunki.

