'Shah Rukh Khan Hasn't Done Justice to His Talent', Says Antim Director Mahesh Manjrekar

Director Mahesh Manjrekar, known for helming acclaimed films such as the 1999 drama Vaastav: The Reality, National Award-winning Astitva (2000) and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Viruddh, is all set to release his awaited film Antim: The Final Truth in cinemas come November 26. It stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in lead roles as the movie traces gang rivalry and how cops deal with them. Salman plays a sikh cop in Antim while Aayush is a dreaded gangster. In the lead up to the film’s release, Mahesh and the cast is out and about promoting it.

Recently in an interview, Mahesh shared his views on Bollywood actors, specifically Shah Rukh Khan, saying he has not done ‘justice to his talent’. He said, “One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan and the problem is because they don’t want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort. They need to break that shell."

He compared Shah Rukh with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Shah Rukh is doing a role today that Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh? They will want to see Shah Rukh in a role that they should feel ke ye role Shah Rukh ka tha. Somewhere I feel he should do something out of the box and he’ll do a brilliant job. He’s a fantastic actor."

Mahesh directorial Antim is an action thriller film. It is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It also stars Mahima Makwana, while Varun Dhawan has a special appearance.

Earlier, Mahesh also opened up about battling cancer during Antim’s shoot. He said, “During Antim, I was diagnosed with cancer. I shot the last portions when I had cancer and was taking chemotherapy. Today, I am happy to tell you all that I am cancer free," the director said at the trailer launch of the film, where he was joined by Salman and his co-star and brother-in-law Aayush.

