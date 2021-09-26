Shah Rukh Khan Hides His Face With Black Hoodie as He Gets Snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently grabbing headlines as he is returning to the silver screen with two projects. The actor is reportedly shooting for acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming venture in Pune. On Saturday, SRK was snapped by the paparazzi outside a building in Mumbai. The actor wore a large black hoodie and hid his face for the cameras. This has made netizens wonder if he is hiding a look from his upcoming film.

In the same video shared by Bollywood Pap on Instagram, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was also spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The star-kid refused to pose for pictures. The video featuring the father-son duo has gone viral.

The video is getting polarising comments from netizens. A user commented, “Attitude to dekho Khan Saheb ka (Look at his attitude)," while another defended Aryan by writing, “Aryan Is Shy He Has Said Many Times He Doesn’t Want to be Click Just Because His Father Is SRK."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was snapped by a fan earlier this month in Pune. A permission slip from the film also surfaced online which said that his upcoming film with Atlee is tentatively titled Lion. “Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting at Pune metro station for director Atlee’s next!" the post read.

Meanwhile, Tamil actress Nayanthara, who is fondly called ‘Lady Superstar’ will also feature opposite Shah Rukh in the film. Saanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will also star in the film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been spotted on the sets of Yash raj Films’ upcoming action thriller Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He has also reportedly signed a social drama to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will also star Kajol and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

