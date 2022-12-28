Shah Rukh Khan: I Am Batman At Night, Superman In Morning and Spider-Man In Afternoon

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his power-packed comeback to the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan next month. The actor was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero and now has a string of much-anticipated projects lined up for him. But in a recent interaction with Scoop with Raya, the Bollywood star candidly spoke about the kind of films that he’d wish to do in the future. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to be a part of some high-octane drama, instead, he desires to portray an intense older role of a quiet guy with grey hair.

To explain his desire, he made reference to the French film Leon: The Professional which starred Jean Reno, Natalie Portman, and Gary Oldman in the lead roles. He clarified that he doesn’t want to make a Bollywood remake of Leon, but intends to portray a similar serious role. “I want to do a film like ‘Leon: The Professional’. Not Leon but a film like where I am older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard and grey hair," Khan said while talking about his bucket list.

Helmed by Luc Besson, this 1994-released thriller flick chronicles the life of 12-year-old Mathilda, whose entire family is murdered. After the heinous incident, she takes shelter under a professional assassin’s wing to become his protegee and learn the hitman’s trade. Just like the French film, Shah Rukh Khan explained that he wants to put forth a story that’ll perfectly test his capabilities. But that just isn’t enough to satiate his hunger for acting. “I am Batman at night, Superman in the morning & Spider-Man in the afternoon. So, I just want to play all kinds of characters,” Khan concluded.

King Khan is gearing up to portray a RAW agent opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in his upcoming movie, Pathaan which is set to hit the silver screens on January 25. In addition to this, he has Atlee’s actioner Jawan in his kitty opposite Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi. Multiple media reports claim that the superstar will essay a dual role in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his pipeline.

