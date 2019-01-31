LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Won
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan: I Think I Have Tried to Get a Lot of Art into Commercial Cinema

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan: I Think I Have Tried to Get a Lot of Art into Commercial Cinema
Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
It is interesting that despite working in Bollywood for over 26 years now, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t received a National Award till date. The 53-year-old actor recently quipped that he regretted not winning the coveted award despite all the hard work he has put in over the years.

However, calling it a joke, he told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, mujhe koi regret nahi hai. I am a very simple, down-to-earth person. Yes, vis-a-vis my achievements, I am extremely ambitious but in a fair manner. If I don't get an award, that award is at loss." 

"Kabhi kabhi award ki prestige bhi badh jaati hai agar mujhe mile toh. That was a joke but on a serious note, I feel I don't do films where there's enough space to get 'artistic'. Personally though, I think I have tried to get a lot of art into commercial cinema," he added. 

Khan feels he would get the National Award for his most unexpected performance. "I am fine, but having said that, why not have that also? Ek Oscar aur ek National Award aa jaaye toh accha lagega, sab complete ho jayega," he said.

On the professional front, Khan was last seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which tanked at the box office. Though speculations are rife that he will next star in Don 3, he is yet to make an official announcement. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram