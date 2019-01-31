English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan: I Think I Have Tried to Get a Lot of Art into Commercial Cinema
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai’s Zero.
Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
It is interesting that despite working in Bollywood for over 26 years now, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t received a National Award till date. The 53-year-old actor recently quipped that he regretted not winning the coveted award despite all the hard work he has put in over the years.
However, calling it a joke, he told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, mujhe koi regret nahi hai. I am a very simple, down-to-earth person. Yes, vis-a-vis my achievements, I am extremely ambitious but in a fair manner. If I don't get an award, that award is at loss."
"Kabhi kabhi award ki prestige bhi badh jaati hai agar mujhe mile toh. That was a joke but on a serious note, I feel I don't do films where there's enough space to get 'artistic'. Personally though, I think I have tried to get a lot of art into commercial cinema," he added.
Khan feels he would get the National Award for his most unexpected performance. "I am fine, but having said that, why not have that also? Ek Oscar aur ek National Award aa jaaye toh accha lagega, sab complete ho jayega," he said.
On the professional front, Khan was last seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which tanked at the box office. Though speculations are rife that he will next star in Don 3, he is yet to make an official announcement.
