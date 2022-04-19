Shah Rukh Khan in and as 'Dunki' in Rajkumar Hirani's Next, Film to Release in December 2023

After a lot of speculation, Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan has finally announced his upcoming film with noted director Rajkumar Hirani. The announcement video had the actor’s signature humour as it began with him standing in front of Hirani’s previous film posters and admiring the roles played by Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan in his films. He then asks the director whether he has any role for him, and is rejoiced to learn that he indeed has.

SRK then asks Hirani whether the film will have comedy, emotions and romance to which he replies affirmative but says that Shah Rukh’s iconic hand gesture will not be needed. He then asks him the name of the film and the filmmaker reveals it to be ‘Dunki.’ Shah Rukh, however, is taken aback as the name sounds similar to ‘Donkey’ and starts contemplating how ‘SRK in and as Dunki’ will sound. He then exits the frame saying that ‘God knows what he is making. Anyway, grab it Shah Rukh.’

Sharing the video on his social media handles, he wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023

@taapsee @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial.”

Watch the official announcement video:

Dunki marks Hirani and SRK’s first collaboration. Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the lead along with King Khan in the film, which will hit the big screen on December 22nd, 2023.

Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani, said “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Adding further, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

Commenting on the same, Tapsee Pannu said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.”

While details are under wraps at the moment, Shah Rukh Khan will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani’s world with this social comedy.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback with his most anticipated film Pathaan which is also slated to release next year. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Apart from that, he also has a film lineup with director Atlee, for which he will be paired opposite Nayanthara.

