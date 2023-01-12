Shah Rukh Khan Introduces His 'First Girlfriend' During AskSRK, Fans Are In Awe

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted a fun #AskSRK session on Twitter earlier in the evening where he spoke about a number of topics, including his ‘first girlfriend.’ The superstar was asked who his ‘first girlfriend’ was and his response won Twitter over. SRK revealed that his first girlfriend was Gauri Khan. “My wife Gauri," his tweet read, which left Twitter feeling all things mushy.

Several people replied to Shah Rukh saying that he lived most people’s dreams of marrying the first person they dated and sending them their love. “Issshhh …how sexy and magical it sounds first and only girlfriend, who is wife now and life now, ‘My Wife Gauri’ the first girl you asked for dance, the first girl you fell in Love with and the first girl you married Rab ki banayi itni khaas Jodi hai… Masha Allah," a tweet read.

“Every boys dream is to make his First Girl friend to wife And you did it , That’s why you are Romance King Man," added another.

That's so sweet and how romantic — NEHA DERE (@neha_dere) January 12, 2023

this is one of the things which i appreciate about you most sir, i will try to imbibe a good character like you.— U (@UditTha98810655) January 12, 2023

How lucky it feels to be 1st & last for good — Sumu (@ItsSumu) January 12, 2023

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan married in 1991. They had a six-year courtship and went on to have three children, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan. Aryan and Suhana are following in Shah Rukh’s footsteps in the industry. While Suhana is trying her hand at acting, making her debut with The Archies, Aryan is pursuing a career behind the camera. He will be making his debut as a director soon. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Pathaan.

