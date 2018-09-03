Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Prerna, Anurag in New Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo. Watch Video

The excitement among tele fans has been palpable ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot of her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.After teasing audiences with multiple images and announcements, the TV mogul finally dropped the show’s first promo on Instagram on Sunday.It’s been worth all the wait and hype since none other than the the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, introduced the lead pair — Prerna and Anurag.Played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the original, the lead roles in the reboot will be essayed by Erica D’Souza and Parth Samthaan. Actor Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika, the daily soap’s famed vamp, in the original.Though speculations have been rife that Hina Khan would be reprising her role in the reboot, there has been no confirmation yet.In the promo, SRK compares the two star-crossed lovers with railway tracks, saying they are always together but never one. The show’s iconic title track has been recreated for the reboot. And the red flowing dupatta is there too, still covering the lead pair’s faces, still symbolic of their deep, doomed love.Sharing the promo on Instagram, Ekta wrote: ANURAG N PRERNA ..!they were so different no one cud imagine them with each other not even them themselves... destiny laughed fate smiled and said ‘ u both will always b with each other ....no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejf two karmically connected lovers ...introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE @iamsrk #kasautizindagiki #mugshot#mugshotlove #anurag #prerna.”The show will premier on September 25, 8:00pm on Star Plus.