English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Prerna, Anurag in New Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo. Watch Video
After teasing audiences with multiple images and announcements, Ekta Kapoor has finally dropped the show’s first promo on Instagram. Check it out here.
Ekta Kapoor has roped in Shah Rukh Khan to introduce Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay's reboot. (Image: Instagram/Ekta Kapoor)
Loading...
The excitement among tele fans has been palpable ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot of her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
After teasing audiences with multiple images and announcements, the TV mogul finally dropped the show’s first promo on Instagram on Sunday.
It’s been worth all the wait and hype since none other than the the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, introduced the lead pair — Prerna and Anurag.
Played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the original, the lead roles in the reboot will be essayed by Erica D’Souza and Parth Samthaan. Actor Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika, the daily soap’s famed vamp, in the original.
Though speculations have been rife that Hina Khan would be reprising her role in the reboot, there has been no confirmation yet.
In the promo, SRK compares the two star-crossed lovers with railway tracks, saying they are always together but never one. The show’s iconic title track has been recreated for the reboot. And the red flowing dupatta is there too, still covering the lead pair’s faces, still symbolic of their deep, doomed love.
Sharing the promo on Instagram, Ekta wrote: ANURAG N PRERNA ..!they were so different no one cud imagine them with each other not even them themselves... destiny laughed fate smiled and said ‘ u both will always b with each other ....no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejf two karmically connected lovers ...introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE @iamsrk #kasautizindagiki #mugshot#mugshotlove #anurag #prerna.”
The show will premier on September 25, 8:00pm on Star Plus.
After teasing audiences with multiple images and announcements, the TV mogul finally dropped the show’s first promo on Instagram on Sunday.
It’s been worth all the wait and hype since none other than the the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, introduced the lead pair — Prerna and Anurag.
Played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the original, the lead roles in the reboot will be essayed by Erica D’Souza and Parth Samthaan. Actor Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika, the daily soap’s famed vamp, in the original.
Though speculations have been rife that Hina Khan would be reprising her role in the reboot, there has been no confirmation yet.
In the promo, SRK compares the two star-crossed lovers with railway tracks, saying they are always together but never one. The show’s iconic title track has been recreated for the reboot. And the red flowing dupatta is there too, still covering the lead pair’s faces, still symbolic of their deep, doomed love.
Sharing the promo on Instagram, Ekta wrote: ANURAG N PRERNA ..!they were so different no one cud imagine them with each other not even them themselves... destiny laughed fate smiled and said ‘ u both will always b with each other ....no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejf two karmically connected lovers ...introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE @iamsrk #kasautizindagiki #mugshot#mugshotlove #anurag #prerna.”
The show will premier on September 25, 8:00pm on Star Plus.
ANURAG N PRERNA ..!they were so different no one cud imagine them with each other not even them themselves... destiny laughed fate smiled and said ‘ u both will always b with each other ....no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejf two karmically connected lovers ...introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE @iamsrk #kasautizindagiki #mugshot #mugshotlove #anurag #prerna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Prerna, Anurag in New Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo. Watch Video
- The Mac Mini Refresh is Quite Important For Apple, And Should be Priority
- Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya Pose for A Perfect Pool Picture in Maldives; See Pics
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...