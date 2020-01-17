Shah Rukh Khan is a Proud Daddy as Son AbRam Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the Races
Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam won medals at the races at school and the proud father shared his excitement with a collage of photos on Twitter and Instagram.
Image: Twitter
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father who witnessed his youngest child AbRam earn a silver and bronze medal at sports day. On his official Twitter account, SRK shared the delightful news with a collage of AbRam standing with the certificate and medals he has won.
Shah Rukh shared the post with the caption, "Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!"
Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020
On Thursday, Shah Rukh was one of the guests invited at the blue carpet event presented by Amazon Prime Video. He posted a picture featuring Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Twitter along with the caption, "Fun and learning evening with #Zoyaakhtar & @jeffbezos. Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this."
Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2020
During one of the fun-filled sessions, Shah Rukh made the Amazon global CEO say a dialogue from his film Don. Tweaking his dialogue "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai", SRK made Jeff Bezos say "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai".
Sharing the clip on Twitter, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ".@JeffBezos & @iamsrk - don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!!"
.@JeffBezos & @iamsrk - don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!! pic.twitter.com/mFlrSfXA56— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2020
Last year, Shah Rukh garnered a lot of attention with his appearance on the Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. In the episode, released on October 25, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about his journey to fame, his family and more.
