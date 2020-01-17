Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan is a Proud Daddy as Son AbRam Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the Races

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam won medals at the races at school and the proud father shared his excitement with a collage of photos on Twitter and Instagram.

Trending Desk

January 17, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan is a Proud Daddy as Son AbRam Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the Races
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father who witnessed his youngest child AbRam earn a silver and bronze medal at sports day. On his official Twitter account, SRK shared the delightful news with a collage of AbRam standing with the certificate and medals he has won.

Shah Rukh shared the post with the caption, "Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!"

On Thursday, Shah Rukh was one of the guests invited at the blue carpet event presented by Amazon Prime Video. He posted a picture featuring Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Twitter along with the caption, "Fun and learning evening with #Zoyaakhtar & @jeffbezos. Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this."

During one of the fun-filled sessions, Shah Rukh made the Amazon global CEO say a dialogue from his film Don. Tweaking his dialogue "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai", SRK made Jeff Bezos say "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai".

Sharing the clip on Twitter, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ".@JeffBezos & @iamsrk - don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!!"

Last year, Shah Rukh garnered a lot of attention with his appearance on the Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. In the episode, released on October 25, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about his journey to fame, his family and more.

