Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan is His Charming Best in the Promo of David Letterman’s Show, See Here

From his cooking skills to greeting fans outside his house, David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will try to bring out new dimensions of Shah Rukh Khan's life.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan is His Charming Best in the Promo of David Letterman’s Show, See Here
Shah Rukh Khan.

David Letterman’s interview-based show on Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, is going to feature Shah Rukh Khan on October 25, and if the first promo is anything to go by, Khan is going to be at his humorous best in it.

On Tuesday, Khan quoted the episode promo, and wrote on Twitter, “As always @Letterman. So erudite...so eloquent...” You don’t even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don’t know, you know what I’m talking about...” my most cherished intro for any public appearance...love it.”

Of course, he doesn’t mean it in the simple sense because his wit is clearly visible in the 110-second video as he counters Letterman pun by pun.

When Letterman asks him about the pressure of being a favourite of 3.5 billion people, he simply says, “We procreate a lot.”

He then goes on to talk about his culinary skills and how he handles stardom. At one point, he says, “I couldn’t be so many other things, so I became an actor.”

The episode is going to feature his house and kids as well. Khan also talked about one C-gang he was a part of during school days. His wife and interior designer Gauri was also a part of this conversation.

Earlier, in an interview, Khan talked about the show and its unique concept. IANS had quoted him saying, “I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram