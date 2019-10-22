Shah Rukh Khan is His Charming Best in the Promo of David Letterman’s Show, See Here

David Letterman’s interview-based show on Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, is going to feature Shah Rukh Khan on October 25, and if the first promo is anything to go by, Khan is going to be at his humorous best in it.

On Tuesday, Khan quoted the episode promo, and wrote on Twitter, “As always @Letterman. So erudite...so eloquent...” You don’t even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don’t know, you know what I’m talking about...” my most cherished intro for any public appearance...love it.”

Of course, he doesn’t mean it in the simple sense because his wit is clearly visible in the 110-second video as he counters Letterman pun by pun.

When Letterman asks him about the pressure of being a favourite of 3.5 billion people, he simply says, “We procreate a lot.”

He then goes on to talk about his culinary skills and how he handles stardom. At one point, he says, “I couldn’t be so many other things, so I became an actor.”

The episode is going to feature his house and kids as well. Khan also talked about one C-gang he was a part of during school days. His wife and interior designer Gauri was also a part of this conversation.

Earlier, in an interview, Khan talked about the show and its unique concept. IANS had quoted him saying, “I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them.”

