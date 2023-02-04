Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best actors of the country. His latest blockbuster Pathaan is the proof, which is not only performing well in the country but globally also. Considering his vast body of work and acclaim, it’s natural for people to compare him with the Hollywood star Tom Cruise. When an American journalist Scott Mendelson referred to King Khan as Tom Cruise in one of his articles, it didn’t sit well with some of the devoted fans of the Superstar.

On Friday, Scott Mendelson took to his Twitter handle to share his article about Pathaan’s success and how it has helped the entertainment industry that had gone through a major slum in the past one year. His tweet read, “India’s Tom Cruise, #ShahRukhKhan, May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster #Pathaan via @TheWrap by @ScottMendelson. much thanks to @SiddhantAdlakha and @meJat32)."

Several fans were quick to express their displeasure over this comparison. One of them responded, “Srk is Srk he is not Tom Cruise, though am a fan of both lets not draw comparisons." Another one wrote, “You made an emotional mistake in your statement. Shah Rukh Khan is Emotion. He is the greatest among the Best, the best among the greatest. Period!! Though I like Tom, I would not mind at all if you address him as American’s Shah Rukh Khan." Someone else tweeted out, “With due respect, #ShahRukhKhan is an emotion, vision and inspiration not only actor. He is the King himself don’t compare him with Tom. SRK is brand and love himself. Correct ur tweet. There is only one Shah Rukh Khan. That’s it." A netizen said, “I know you’re just trying to provide context but as a white American who hadn’t seen a single Bollywood movie until 2019, Shah Rukh is so much more than Tom Cruise. There is no Hollywood equivalent."

Before this weekend comes to a closure, Pathaan would inarguably become the highest grossing Hindi film in the country and overseas. While it is expected to overtake Yash’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2(Hindi), it still has a task at hand to topple SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi) as the film is required to maintain the consistency of the box office trajectory.

Speaking about Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh had earlier said, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian." He added, “In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years."

Read all the Latest Movies News here