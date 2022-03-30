Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have wrapped up the Spain shoot schedule of their upcoming movie Pathaan. On Wednesday, the latest pictures of the actors went viral on social media in which SRK was seen flaunting her long hair look. He wore a blue shirt and paired it with ripped jeans as he poses with fans. Needless to say, King Khan looks simple yet dashing. In another picture, Deepika Padukone was also seen posing for the camera as she wore a black jacket. The pictures are now going viral on social media and are winning fans’ hearts.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand also talked about wrapping up the Spain schedule of the movie and mentioned that it was ‘magnificent’ and hassle-free. “The Spain schedule of Pathaanhas turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I’m very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audience. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," he told news agency ANI.

Anand further talked about Pathaan and added that he intends to make it the biggest event film of India. “As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world," he said.

For the unversed, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Recently, SRK had also shared a glimpse of his eight-pack abs and long hair for Pathaan. The picture raised the temperature on social media and left fans excited for the movie. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023.

