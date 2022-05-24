Shah Rukh Khan Is Ready To Reveal Secret About Alia Bhatt's Darlings But Complains 'Kisi Ne...'

Shah Rukh Khan teased knowing a secret about Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings but teases that he wouldn’t tell because no one asked him. SRK is co-producing the film under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment with Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Earlier in the day, the team of Darlings teased that the film is releasing on Netflix but did not specifically mention it.

King Khan joined the team and teased the film’s Netflix release. He took to Twitter and shared the video teasing Darlings’ release on Netflix and said, “I’d love to tell you if Darlings is coming to Netflix or not, but kisi ne poocha hi nahi (No one asked me). #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Darlings had been sold to Netflix for Rs 80 crore. “It’s a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium. The conversations were on with multiple players and it’s finally Netflix, who has bagged the exclusive streaming rights. The film has been sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female-led film,” a source told Pinkvilla. The team is yet to react to the claims.

The filming of Darlings took place last year. At the time, Shah Rukh had reached out to Alia and wished her luck while also asking her if she could cast him in her next production. “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!” Shah Rukh tweeted, teasing Alia.

Speaking with Variety, Alia called Darlings a ‘special’ movie. “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over,” she said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.