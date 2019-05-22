Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan is Related to Arjun Kapoor’s New Film India's Most Wanted, Here’s How

Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India's Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is Related to Arjun Kapoor’s New Film India's Most Wanted, Here’s How
Shah Rukh Khan and the poster of India's Most Wanted. (Images: Instagram)
The makers of Arjun Kapoor’s forthcoming film India's Most Wanted have mentioned Shah Rukh Khan in the movie’s credits, thanking him for his special contribution to the film.

Turns out the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial follows an actor who is being given a difficult time by a terrorist, a track which is reportedly inspired from what happened to Khan during his initial years in Mumbai.

Talking about it, an unnamed source told Mid-Day, “India's Most Wanted is inspired from real-life incidents of a terrorist who was known as India's Osama. The makers of the film were aware that the same miscreant had troubled Shah Rukh Khan with threats during his initial days in Bollywood and his stay in Mumbai.”

“Hence, Raj Kumar Gupta and Arjun Kapoor approached SRK to include his storyline in India's Most Wanted, to which the actor positively agreed. Shah Rukh has been duly credited for allowing his story to be featured in the film," the source added. 

Kapoor, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, earlier told PTI, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side."

Also written by Gupta, India's Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
