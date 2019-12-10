Shah Rukh Khan is Winning Hearts on the Internet for This Special Gesture

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan picked his wife Gauri Khan’s trail as she walked ahead of him at an award show. It is no surprise that the video of the incident went viral on the internet in no time.

In the video, which has garnered more than four lakh views alone on Instagram, viewers can see King Khan walking behind his lady love. While entering the passage he picked up Gauri’s trail. Mrs Khan was wearing a black dress with a bit of green, while the Badshah can be seen wearing a black suit.

Soon after the video went online, Khan’s gesture was lauded as that of a gentleman. Fans commented saying, ‘Always a gentleman’, ‘King for a reason’, tons of heart emojis among a lot of other positive comments.

Check it out below:

The couple who were twinning in black outfits have been married for 28 years now. Furthermore, they also received the Most Stylish Couple Of The Year award.

Khan who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero, had recently made it to the headlines after he said that his films flopped because ‘we just made bad films.’

This was stated during a conversation with BBC’s journalist Tom Brook. He was talking about how his last few movies did not do well at the box office. He said, “I think we just made bad films. It’s as simple as that. Because in India, everyone knows how to play cricket and how to make movies. I really believe there’s no one reason for a movie-going wrong, except for the fact that I truly believe I told a story badly. It’s not with humility, but with honesty, I am being ploy of the audience and if I can’t make my boss happy, I will be fired from the job.”

